Dying.art.pl is 10 year old. It was high time to move it to a new hosting and give it a little refresh. It won't be updated though, I just want to leave it as an archive. Hopefully it will be useful to some people.TRISTANIA finished recording their new album, and the only thing they've got left is to do the mix. The album is scheduled for January 2005. It's entitled Ashes, and it will be released on SPV.Prior to the October release of their new album, Reign Of Light, SAMAEL will release their first ever single for the song 'Telepath' on September 6th. The front cover as well as an extract of that song has been posted at www.samael.info.Singer Pasi Koskinen decided to leave AMORPHIS after 9 long years. Pasi's last apperance will be at Kontu Rock 21.8.2004. All touring plans will go ahead as scheduled.Polish BEHEMOTH have completed mixing their forthcoming album, Demigod, at Dug-Out studios in Uppsala, Sweden with Daniel Bergstrand (MESHUGGAH, IN FLAMES). The album was mastered at Stockholm's Cutting Room Studios. The album is scheduled to be released this fall on Regain Records in Europe, Mystic in Poland, Raven Music in Israel, Irond in Russia while US street date will take place early 2005.NOVEMBERS DOOM will re-issue their last album, "To Welcome The Fade". The new version will contain a bonus CD featuring live material from the band's tour with THE GATHERING and the EP "For Every Leaf That Falls". Recording of their fifth album is due to start in October. It will be called "The Pale Hunt Departure" and will likely be mixed by Neal Kernon.NOVEMBERS DOOM have inked a record deal with The End Records and their recent album, To Welcome The Fade, will be reissued later this year, along with the EP, "For Every Leaf That Falls" added as a bonus.DANZIG's forthcoming album will be called Circle Of Snakes and will include 11 tracks. Band's 2004 lineup includes vocalist Glenn Danzig, guitarist Tommy Victor (PRONG), drummer Bevan Davies (COMES WITH THE FALL), and bassist Jerry Montano (ex-THE DEADLIGHTS).